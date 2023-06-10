A Jasprit Bumrah Return? WTC Commentator Spilled The Beans On Bowler's Imminent Return

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah from the much anticipated World Test Championship final against Australia is a significant setback for Team India. Owing to a lingering back issue, the right-arm pacer has been sidelined since September 2022 and is not part of India's squad for the WTC 2023 in the Oval. There is no official word on when he will play again.

While the Indian fans anxiously await notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dinesh Karthik, currently fulfilling his commentary duties for the WTC final, has shared a significant update on Bumrah's progress. According to Karthik, the talented bowler has set his sights on making a comeback during the T20I series against Ireland next month. Team India's performance against Australia has not been at its best and major mistakes have been done by the players that have assisted Australia to produce more runs.

What did Dinesh Karthik say during IND vs AUS WTC 2023 match?

Dinesh Karthik said during the match, "Bumrah is trying to comeback through in T20I series against Ireland". Jasprit Bumrah's injury has been a major threat to his career in the past months. As stated by Karthik, the player is trying his best to make a comeback. However, there is no official statement by the BCCI.

India will visit Ireland in August for a three-match T20I series. The trip is expected to start in the third week of the month. It is likely that Bumrah would prefer to begin with the shortest format and then seamlessly move into 50-over cricket before the World Cup given his nearly one-year layoff from competitive cricket as the player needs to get his muscle-memory back to play in the long-form cricket.

Regarding Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is doubtful about taking part in any home matches. In fact, he has not yet played a Test match on home soil since his debut in January 2018. Unfortunately, injuries have troubled his career, and the lingering back issue has kept him out of the game for nearly eight months. Bumrah could not play for India in the important T20 World Cup in Australia as a result, and he also could not take part in the IPL 2023 when he was scheduled to play for the Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit was initially included in the ODI squad earlier in 2023, but his luck didn't seem to be his way as he was later withdrawn from the line-up. He had back surgery in New Zealand and is now focusing on making a successful rebound in the sport.

Before the T20 series against Ireland, the Indian cricket team will be engaging in a series against West Indies in July-August. According to reports, there are no planned games from June 11 to July 11, giving the players a much-needed one-month respite. In the first week of July, the group will then leave for the Caribbean islands.