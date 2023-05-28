Jasprit Bumrah provides HUGE update on his return just a day after MI's exit from IPL 2023

Jasprit Bumrah has been out from the cricketing action for more than two quarters of a year. Due to a back injury, the player missed some major tournaments in the form of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and IPL 2023. However, it seems the quickie is ready to put on his playing shoes again.

A day after Mumbai Indians' crushing loss against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023, Jasprit Bumrah made a social media post, which is speculated to be an injury update. Bumrah, who was a major missing from MI's squad in the prevalent season of IPL is apparently ready to take the field again. While the MI franchise could not fill the void of Jasprit Bumrah but the latest development could be encouraging for Team India fans who are skeptical about Bumrah's presence in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Jasprit Bumrah provides update on his return

While there is no timeline as to when Jasprit Bumrah will take the run-up and bowl the trademark devastating Yorkers again, but a new still posted from his Instagram handle suggests that time could be near. Jasprit Bumrah took to the photo-sharing application and posted a photo of playing shoes. With the pic, he left a caption that says,"Hello Friends, we meet again."

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't played a match for India since September 2022. The player has since undergone rehab and is also not part of the WTC final squad that is about to travel to England for the all-eminent final. However, the hopes are high that Jasprit Bumrah will be a part of India's team that will contest for the 50-over world cup later in the year.

Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah has over the years become a crucial member of Team India and as a player who can the game on his head, his presence could prove to be extremely vital for India. What do you think, will Jasprit Bumrah be declared fit before the ICC World Cup 2023? Let us know in the comments section.