NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I: Bay Oval Pitch Report And Weather Updates For Sunday Evening

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind: The two teams will now face each other in the fifth game of the T20I series at the Bay Oval. Here, we take a look at playing conditions for the game.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

India are currently on a 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The tour will include five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. By winning the first four games, Virat Kohli and co. have already pocketed the T20I series 4-0. The upcoming fifth match of the T20I series will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 2. The action will commence at 12:30 PM IST.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out final line-ups of both teams for the T20I contests.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Weather report

The weather is expected to be clear during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 20°C to 24°C.

NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Pitch report

Like many New Zealand venues, the Bay Oval also has shorter boundaries and is known for providing assistance to batsmen. The average first innings score at the venue is estimated to be 199 while batting first. Due to past results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Published:
