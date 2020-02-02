Tom Moody's 'out-of-the-box' Suggestions For Super Overs Grab Eyeballs

It has been a rollercoaster of a week for cricket fans, especially the Kiwi and the Indian ones as they witnessed two nail-biting contests in the span of three days. Two back-to-back Super Over wins for India against Kiwis at Hamilton and Wellington was something that no one anticipated, and it has contributed to extending New Zealand's bad run with Super Overs. The heroics of Shami in the 3rd T20 and Shardul Thakur in the 4th T20 ensured India would take the game to the decider and the rest would be handled by the top three batsmen. With two back-to-back Super Overs rocking the cricketing universe, many former cricketers have voiced their opinion on the decider, with some going on to make some out of the box suggestions as well. One such cricketer is former Australian player Tom Moody.

Tom Moody's suggestions grab eyeballs

Tom Moody came up with two unique and unheard of suggestions - to tweak the Super Over rule by introducing a toss at the beginning of the decider and for the bowling side to be allowed two bowlers to participate in the Super Over. Moody's suggestions have grabbed the eyeballs of many fans, with many terming the suggestions as radical. Tom Moody suggested that the bowling side be allowed two bowlers who can deliver three deliveries consecutively while also asking for a toss at the beginning. Taking to Twitter, Tom Moody tabled his suggestions.

With all these #SuperOvers being played out, I’d like to make two suggestions.

1. A new toss to be conducted for the super over.

2. The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each in the super over. #cricket #foodforthought @ICC — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

To clarify, bowlers to deliver their 3 deliveries consecutively. #SuperOver https://t.co/INWWfBRjFt — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

