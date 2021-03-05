Bishan Singh Bedi Health Update: Ex-India Captain Completes Bypass Surgery, Out Of ICU

Former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi is stable and recovering well from a procedure he had a few days ago according to sources. The legendary left-arm spinner had to be hospitalised and underwent surgery to remove a blood clot that had formed in his brain after he was released from the hospital following a previous operation. With 266 Test wickets to his name, Bedi remains one of India's most successful and admired spin bowlers.

Thank you all for your warm wishes. Really value each one who took out the time. Much love and prayers. Nanak naam Chad di kala.. tere bhane sarbat da bhala ❤️🙏 — ANGAD BEDI (@Imangadbedi) February 7, 2021

Bishan Singh Bedi health update: Indian legend stable after procedure

Bishan Singh Bedi, Indian cricket legend and father to actor Angad Bedi, is said to have been shifted out from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of his Delhi hospital to a private room after recovering well from his brain surgery. A source close to the legendary spinner told PTI that "he (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, he is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days". This was Bedi's second hospitalisation in two months. His first stint in the hospital came last month when he underwent successful bypass surgery after complaining of chest pain.

The 74-year-old Bedi has not remained in the best of health and has had a troubled relationship with the BCCI over the last few years. Bedi became one of the board's most outspoken critics after their decision to rename the famous Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley after his passing away. Bedi also wrote a strongly worded letter to the DDCA demanding that they remove his name from one of the spectators stands at the stadium — an act he termed "a strong case to disassociate [himself] from DDCA’s decision to install a statue of late Arun Jaitley" at the Kotla.

Sourav Ganguly heart attack and health update

Sadly, Bedi is not the only former Indian cricketer to have struggled with heart problems in recent months. After the tragic and sudden passing of Aussie legend Dean Jones, former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to and had an angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after having a heart attack. Just a few days after he was discharged, Ganguly was admitted to the hospital once again after complaining of chest pain. The Sourav Ganguly heart attack was followed by Indian legend and former skipper Kapil Dev undergoing an emergency angioplasty at the Fortis Hospital in New Delhi.

