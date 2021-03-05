Rishabh Pant Reacts To His Century, Reveals He Gets 'license To Kill' Most Of The Times

Reacting to the carnage that he wrecked on Friday, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he gets the 'license' for his big shots most of the time, but he assesses the situation and then takes the game 'head on'. Pant, who was on song, on day 2 of the final Test against England, bolstered India's lead to 92 after toppling England's advantage. Elaborating on his style of play, Pant said that it is the 'Unique Selling Point (USP)' of his game and also shed light on India's plan after England notched up 205 in the first innings.

Speaking after his knock on Day 2, Pant said, "The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game."

"The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that. You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy," he added.

Pant notches up a unique record

After India's top order crumbled against England in the fourth Test, Rishabh Pant took the crease to stitch an important partnership with lone-standing warrior Rohit Sharma. However, after the Indian opener was dismissed, Pant unleashed himself upon the visitors as he spared no bowler. The explosive batsman smashed 2 sixes and 13 fours as he notched up his maiden Test century in India on day 2 of the final Test against England.

By virtue of his century on Friday, Pant became the second wicket-keeper to score Test hundreds in England, Australia and India. The Indian joined former Australian captain Adam Gilchrist in the elite club.

Pant went berzerk against England as he reverse swept James Anderson just when he had got the new ball in his hand. The youngster played the gutsy shot and was rewarded as well, as the ball rushed towards boundary overslip. Pant's reverse sweep earned him praise from former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag - who is also known for his fiery and fearless knocks. The former India cricketer took to Twitter to express joy as Pant brought up his century with a six - something that Sehwag himself was famous for.

Sundar notches a silent 50

Pant's fiery knock, not only helped India gain lead in the first innings of the game, but also tired out the English bowlers which could be seen as the visitor's constantly missed out on their lines and lengths. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman was eventually dismissed by Rishabh Pant right after scoring his century. While Pant wreaked havoc from one end, Washington Sundar played a silent inning from the other end holding the fortress after India's top order crumbled. Sundar also brought up his half-century extending India's lead to 71 runs. At the end of play on day 2, India are 294/7 with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar on the crease and hold a lead of 89 runs.

