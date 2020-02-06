Rahul Dravid's Motivational Video Inspired India At U19 World Cup, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal

India U19 steamrolled Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets to march into the final of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten century by scoring 105 runs from 113 balls. In an interview with a leading Indian daily, Jaiswal said that the job is not yet done. He added that the team still needs to win Sunday’s final game.

HUNDRED: What a fine knock this is from Yashasvi Jaiswal!👌👌



The left-hander scores a match-winning ton in the #U19CWC semi-final against Pakistan. 👏👏



For the #INDvPAK game scorecard 👇👇https://t.co/xkcH8vkq0v pic.twitter.com/A6DCpU1kHU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

"Rahul Dravid inspired us to do well," says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid was the coach of the India U19 team in the 2016 and 2018 editions. Under his command, India U19 reached the final in 2016 and went one step further in 2018 by lifting the trophy. Even though the junior team is currently coached by Paras Mhambrey, Rahul Dravid still found a way to reach out to the ‘Boys in Blue’ ahead of their semi-final clash.

In the interview, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that Rahul Dravid motivated the team with a short video that drove them to do well. In the video, Dravid told the youngsters to treat the game like any other and reminded them that the game is played in the 22 yards out in the middle.

India U19 storms into U19 World Cup final

India U19 will now face the winner of the second semi-final in a title clash scheduled for February 9 in Potchefstroom. The second semi-final will be played between New Zealand U19 and Bangladesh U19 on February 6. For the final match this coming Sunday, the India U19 unit will be chasing their record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title.

Sri Lanka ✅

Japan ✅

New Zealand ✅

Australia ✅

Pakistan ✅



Way to go, boys!



🇮🇳🇮🇳India U19 march into the final of the #U19CWC with a ten-wicket win over Pakistan.



Report 👉👉 https://t.co/ZHIRANrn09#INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HGH7yiBYA1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

