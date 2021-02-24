Bishan Singh Bedi Undergoes Bypass Surgery, Fans Pray For Ex-India Captain's Health

Legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi recently underwent a successful bypass surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon. According to a report by PTI, the former India skipper complained of heart problems a few days ago, althought the report stated that Bedi is recovering well. Bedi, who was a left-arm orthodox spinner in his playing days, played for India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979, scalping 266 and 7 wickets respectively.

Bishan Singh Bedi undergoes heart surgery

As per the report, a source close to Bedi said that he underwent bypass surgery a couple of days back and should be released soon as the process was completed smoothly. The former left-arm spinner is believed to have undergone bypass after doctors suggested surgery as Bedi was suffering from heart issues.

In December last year, Bedi had protested against the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) decision to name the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after its late ex-president and former union minister Arun Jaitley. He had threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name was not removed from a spectators' stand at the stadium.

The 74-year-old isn't the only former cricketer who had to undergo heart surgery in recent times. Last year, former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev, who played under Bishan Singh Bedi, also underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack. And recently in 2021, the Sourav Ganguly heart attack news made headlines.

Fans wish Bishan Singh Bedi speedy recovery

Get well soon, @BishanBedi sir ❤



You're a fighter and shall always remain as one 🙌🙌🙌 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 24, 2021

@BishanBedi dear Sir wish you a speedy recovery . I know you gonna beat it and be healthy and hearty soon. Miss your wit . Look forward to hearing from you again. Cheers — R1 (@R1Nz20) February 23, 2021

@BishanBedi Speedy Recovery to you. Take Care Paaji. — Mahadevan(Mani) Iyer (@mani_iyer0761) February 23, 2021

Get well soon paji sir @BishanBedi. Prayers, best wishes ! — M Shiv Shankar 🇮🇳 (@mshivs) February 23, 2021

Sourav Ganguly heart attack

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty as well, following which he was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata again on January 27 and was released on January 31 after a second round of angioplasty. On January 2, Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in his home city after he had complained of chest pain while working out at home.

He had an angioplasty done and spent about five days in the hospital before being finally discharged on January 7. After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper had thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures.

Bishan Singh Bedi net worth

As per celebnetworth.net, Bishan Singh Bedi's net worth stands at a staggering $11 million. The Bishan Singh Bedi net worth figures include his compensation earned from his playing days in the Indian cricket team along with the pension he receives from the cricket board. Bishan Singh Bedi also mas managed the Indian team for a brief period in 1990.

Bedi owns a lavish farmhouse sprawling around several acres. Situated near Mehrauli, the spinner has named his farmhouse 'Cricket Abode'. Angad Bedi, son of Bishan Singh Bedi, is also a renowned face in the entertainment industry.

DISCLAIMER: The above Bishan Singh Bedi net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image: Angad Bedi / Twitter

