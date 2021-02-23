IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ahmedabad Pink-Ball Test Match Preview

India will lock horns with England in the third Test of the four-match series starting Wednesday, February 24 at the newly revamped and world's biggest cricket stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IND vs ENG live streaming of the third Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

India vs England 3rd Test Preview

The series is beautifully poised at 1-1. After England stunned India in the first Test by 227 runs, the hosts made a grand comeback to win the second Test by a massive margin of 317 runs. The Day-Night Test is equally important for both sides as a defeat here will end the team's chances of making it to the final of the World Test Championship in June.

While England will be bolstered with the return of James Anderson and Jofra Archer for the pink-ball Test, the Indian team will also receive a big boost with the return of Jasprit Bumrah. With two cricketing giants set to collide to make it to the WTC final at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, fans are in for a thrilling match.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope/Dom Bess, Ben Foakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad/Olly Stone, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG top picks

India - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

England - Joe Root, Zak Crawley, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (Captain), Joe Root (Vice-captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, R Ashwin

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach

IND vs ENG live: IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

