Wasim Jaffer Has Funny Shoaib Akhtar Meme For Steve Smith's DC Post, Leaves Fans In Splits

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer never fails to amuse his fans with his wicked sense of humour. The 43-year-old has become a fan favourite recently due to his hysterical way of explaining different situations through memes. Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the IPL 2020 as he keeps sharing his views regularly in a unique way.

Wasim Jaffer hilariously reacts to Steve Smith message for Delhi Capitals team 2021

Wasim Jaffer was at it once again as he used a famous Shoaib Akhtar meme to react to Steve Smith IPL 2021 message for Delhi Capitals fans. Delhi Capitals' official Twitter account uploaded a video where Steve Smith said "I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think the squad has a great set of players and has a great coach and I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories, and hopefully, help the team go one better than last year. Can't wait guys,"

Reacting to Steve Smith's message for Delhi Capitals fans, Wasim Jaffer posted a Shoaib Akhtar meme where the Pakistani veteran says 'Aapne mere bacche dara diye!" which means "You scared my children". Jaffer used the Shoaib Akhtar meme to take a jibe at the Australian as he was looking at the camera in an unusual way. For the unversed, the Shoaib Akhtar meme was born out of his YouTube video where he roasted the PSL anthem ‘Groove Mera’, revealing how it frightened his children.

Wasim Jaffer's tweet went viral in time as fans flooded it with responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the former cricketer for his impeccable sense of humour. Here's how fans reacted to Wasim Jaffer's tweet.

Cricket fans after Wasim bhai tweets: pic.twitter.com/7EKiTarYBx — बनारसी बाबू (@BanarasAurMai) February 23, 2021

Wasim bhai and his tweets. 🔥😂 — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 23, 2021

I genuinely got scared 😭😭😭😭 — Erisha™ (@madhoshimein) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Steve Smith became the first player to join forces with the Delhi Capitals team in the mini-auction. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 price stands at ₹2.20 crore. Besides the former Australian captain, Delhi bought the likes of Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, and Sam Billings. Moreover, they also added rising Indian domestic stars like Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth to their squad.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Delhi Capitals players for the upcoming season

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

SOURCE: KXIP WEBSITE/ IPLT20.COM

