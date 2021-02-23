Joe Root Wary Of Pant, Reveals England's Plot To Tackle India's Young Gun At Motera Test

With India's young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in red-hot form currently, touring England has acknowledged the threat posed by the young gun as the series has been levelled after the first two Tests at Chepauk. Ahead of the third Test at the Motera stadium, England skipper Joe Root has remarked that the visitors will try every trick in the book to get him out. Admitting that Pant makes it difficult for bowlers to attack, Root added that England will try to getting the youngster off the strike to keep him 'quiet'.

Addressing the press on eve of the Motera Test, Joe Root said, "He (Pant) is a fine player and plays some extraordinary shots. He makes it very difficult for some bowlers to bowl at him. But more than anything, (it is on us as to) can we keep him quiet and can we make it difficult for him to really take us on and find ways of either getting him off the strike or get him out."

"Rishabh is extremely talented and he has got a great game but he will give you a chance and we just got to be ready to take that when it comes," the English skipper added.

READ | 'Puts Pressure On The Opposition': Skipper Virat Kohli Happy To Have Crowds Back In Stands

Anderson-Broad to play together?

With James Anderson and Stuart Broad being played alternatively, Root also hinted that there is a chance that the veteran pacers might feature together in the pink-ball Test. In the two matches so far, Anderson played the first Test whereas Broad featured in the second Test. “Yes, they have got a chance. It is a great selection headache to have and to have all of these bowlers performing and giving us variety. We feel that we can pick a team that can best suit the conditions,” Root said.

READ | Former Sri Lanka Captain Upul Tharanga Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Heaping praise on the pace duo, Root highlighted their records and their consistency. "The records that they (Anderson and Broad) have and the things that they produce, especially in the last couple of years, is the reason why they are up there with the top three bowlers in the world. They are consistently getting better and the older they get, they are using that experience to their advantage. I am sure there will be opportunities where they will get to play together in the near future and much further down the line as well. The records that they set will be very difficult to surpass,” he added.

READ | Gambhir Reckons Kohli Will Pick Siraj Over Umesh For India-England Pink-ball Motera Test

Action moves to Motera

The third Test of the series is set to be held at the grand Motera stadium, which will host its first international match after the renovation. The BCCI has allowed 100% of the stadium to be filled by fans of the day/night Test.

With the series being levelled after the Chennai leg, the Ahmedabad leg of Tests assumes great significance with the finale berth of the World Test Championship on line. If India wins the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side would qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship. If the Virat Kohli-led side does succeed in getting the job done, then they would earn the right to face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested from June 18-22 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. As of now, Kohli & Co. occupy the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

READ | Leach Echoes Root, Shuns Critics Of Chepauk Pitch; Asserts 'no Excuses From Inside Camp'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.