BJ Watling Struck On The Grille By A Fiery Delivery From Pat Cummins

BJ Watling is trying to steady New Zealand's innings which is in shambles after they lost half their side before reaching 100. However, the Kiwi side was in for yet another shocker when for a moment it appeared that Watling would have to leave the field after he was struck by an awkward bouncer from Pat Cummins.

BJ Watling struck on the grille of the helmet

This happened in the 27th over of New Zealand's run chase. On the third delivery, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins had bowled a delivery outside the off-stump but it bounced awkwardly and struck BJ Watling straight on the grille of his helmet. The Black Caps batsman seemed a bit restless for a moment but then signaled everyone that he was absolutely fine as the Australian players came forward to show concern. It was Matthew Wade stationed at short leg who had first approached Watling and asked him whether he was alright.

''That has hit a crack, hasn't it? That's ugly. Have a look at the grille here. It has got the grille, hasn't it? You need to change that. Hopefully, it hasn't cut him under the chin or anything I don't think it has'', said the commentators on-air.

The video of this awkward incident was posted on Cricket Australia, their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here:

Australia on verge of winning their seventh D/N Test

Australia declared their innings on 217/9 and set New Zealand a 468-run target. The Kiwis in reply got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 21/2 with their skipper Kane Williamson back in the pavilion. Ross Taylor, who had starred for the Black Caps with the bat in the first innings failed to live up to the expectations in the second as he was caught behind by Pat Cummins off Mitchell Starc for 22 and Tom Latham also followed him soon. Heading into the tea break, Henry Nicholls was dismissed as New Zealand lost half their side. The Aussies have rattled the New Zealand top-order and are in the driver's seat to win their seventh Day-Night Test match.

