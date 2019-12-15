Shoaib Akhtar Lauds India's Top-order, Has Special Message For 'King Kohli'

Shoaib Akhtar has complimented the Indian skipper Virat Kohli after his cameo knock in the series-deciding T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. Apart from Kohli, Akhtar has also showered praises for Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

READ: India's biggest Test series wins in last decade ft. Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni masterclass

Akhtar lauds India's top-order

Shoaib Akhtar appreciated Virat Kohli's unbeaten 29-ball 70 and said that he should not be given a break because when he comes back then the opponents desperately need a break.

''The way he batted against the West Indies where he had scored a tremendous 94 and then that knock in the decider where he got the better of both Kesrick Williams, it was an outstanding batting effort. He is an ambitious batsman. From here it is known that Kohli competes with the best of the best'', said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' then added that the best of the best was in his team itself that included the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He then added that such players give a lot of competition and that their understanding of the game is really good. Rahul and Rohit had added 135 runs for the opening wicket which lied a solid foundation for a mammoth total.

READ: Josh Hazlewood to miss Boxing Day Test match against New Zealand due to hamstring tear

Shoaib Akhtar on 'King Kohli'

''Rohit Sharma might be the most talented cricketer on the planet right now and KL Rahul as well. But, when Kohli comes in, the minute he comes in, he changes the whole scenario with his will, with his range of shots and it's really surprising to see a young guy like Kohli come in and then transforming himself into the greatest player of the game that I have ever seen. He has left everyone behind and is utilizing his chances exceptionally well and he always has that unending hunger in him which is just amazing'', he added.

The pace icon then mentioned that according to him, Kohli is the 'King' of cricket right now after which he wished him luck and urged him to keep going. The ex-speedster also said that he was very happy for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma because he was confident that Rohit Sharma would wake up one day and he would realize his potential which he is doing and that even KL Rahul is coming out and doing his job which is a delight to watch.

Watch the video here:

READ: Former cricketer Praveen Kumar allegedly thrashes man, minor boy in inebriated condition

READ: Cricket Fraternity lead birthday wishes to spinner Kuldeep Yadav as he turns 25