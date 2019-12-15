Virat Kohli Departs Early As Sheldon Cottrell Gets Better Of Him In 1st ODI

Virat Kohli would have aimed to end the year with some outstanding batting performances in the three-match ODI series against West Indies but it was not to be on Sunday. Kohli, who has 43 centuries in the 50-overs format and is inching closer to the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 will have to wait for another day after he was dismissed early in the 1st ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Virat Kohli dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell

Virat Kohli had come out to bat in the seventh over after the dismissal of opener KL Rahul. However, little did he know that his stay at the crease was only going to last hardly for an over. On the final delivery of that over, Cottrell had bowled a slower length delivery outside the off-stump and the Indian skipper attempted to work the ball towards the third man. However, the ball took the inside edge and his stumps were shattered. The Windies players celebrated as they had got rid off the player who had troubled them on a couple of occasions during this tour. Even the big pacer carried out his signature style salute which he does after picking up a wicket. Meanwhile, there was a pin drop silence at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the Men In Blue lost two wickets in an over and Kohli walked back for a run-a-ball four. This was also the second time that he was dismissed by the left-arm Caribbean speedster. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Shivam Dube makes his ODI debut

Young Mumbai lad Shivam Dube made his One Day International debut on Sunday in the first ODI against West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Dube who featured in the recently concluded T20 series against West Indies had made his T20 debut in Indian colours against Bangladesh in November. The all-rounder scored a fiery knock against West Indies in the second T20 as he scored a quickfire 54 off just 30 deliveries.

