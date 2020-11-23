BLA W Vs CHA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

PCB Blasters Women will face PCB Challengers Women in Match 2 of the Women's T20 championship on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BLA W vs CHA W match prediction, probable BLA W vs CHA W playing 11 and BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 team.

BLA W vs CHA W live: BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction and preview

Blasters Women lost their opening fixture to PCB Dynamites on Sunday, which was also the first match of the tournament. For the Blasters, Javeria Rauf (35 runs) and Aliya Riaz (34*) were the top scorers for the side as they could only score 137/4 in 20 overs. The Dynamites led by Ayesha Zafar (65) chased down the target with 5 balls to spare.

Blasters Women will need to pick up the pace in all departments in the upcoming match to get their first points on the board. On the other hand, the Challengers will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to start with a win.

BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: BLA W probable playing 11

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: CHA W probable playing 11

Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.

BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BLA W vs CHA W playing 11

Javeria Rauf

Anam Amin

Fatima Sana

Muneeba Ali

BLA W vs CHA W match prediction: BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 team

BLA W vs CHA W live: BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction

As per our BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, BLA W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BLA W vs CHA W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

