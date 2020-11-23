BLA W Vs CHA W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Championship Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
PCB Blasters Women will face PCB Challengers Women in Match 2 of the Women's T20 championship on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BLA W vs CHA W match prediction, probable BLA W vs CHA W playing 11 and BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 team.
Blasters Women lost their opening fixture to PCB Dynamites on Sunday, which was also the first match of the tournament. For the Blasters, Javeria Rauf (35 runs) and Aliya Riaz (34*) were the top scorers for the side as they could only score 137/4 in 20 overs. The Dynamites led by Ayesha Zafar (65) chased down the target with 5 balls to spare.
Blasters Women will need to pick up the pace in all departments in the upcoming match to get their first points on the board. On the other hand, the Challengers will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be eager to start with a win.
Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.
Muneeba Ali (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir.
As per our BLA W vs CHA W Dream11 prediction, BLA W will be favourites to win the match.
