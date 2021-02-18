BLP Vs PUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Black Panthers will take on Punjab Warriors in the 41st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 18 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BLP vs PUW Dream11 prediction, probable BLP vs PUW playing 11 and BLP vs PUW Dream11 team.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Roasts Kevin Pietersen As Eng Players Might Miss NZ Tests To Play IPL KO

BLP vs PUW Dream11 prediction: BLP vs PUW match preview

The Black Panthers did not have a great debut after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Trinitat Royal Stars in their opening match. Batting first, Panthers got bowled out for partly 55 runs with Balwinder Singh top-scoring for the side with 9 runs. Trinitat Royal Stars chased down the target with 8 wickets to spare. The upcoming match will be crucial for them as they look to get first points on board by beating fellow newcomers Punjab Warriors.

Speaking about the Punjab Warriors, the team has one win and one loss in the competition so far. They lost their opening ECS T10 Barcelona match to Falco CC before bouncing back to beat the Hawks by five wickets in their second match. The Warriors will be looking to continue their winning momentum and notch their second victory on the trot. This is the first contest of the day and should be exciting to watch.

Also Read: Punjab Franchise Changes Name, Unveils New Logo Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auctions

BLP vs PUW Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BLP vs PUW Dream11 team

BLP: Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

PUW: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yurvajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh- Jr, Mohsin Ali-I, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Umair Raza.

Also Read: England Coach Chris Silverwood Highlights The Importance Of Respecting Rotation Policy

BLP vs PUW live: Top picks for BLP vs PUW Dream11 team

Balwinder Singh

Puneet Shrimali

Tejpal Singh

Gagandeep Singh

Also Read: Joe Root Apologises To Moeen Ali For Misleading Comments During Press Conference

BLP vs PUW playing 11: BLP vs PUW Dream11 team

BLP vs PUW live: BLP vs PUW match prediction

As per our prediction, PUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BLP vs PUW match prediction and BLP vs PUW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLP vs PUW Dream11 team and BLP vs PUW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.