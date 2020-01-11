BOOM! Jasprit Bumrah Registers Himself As India's Leading Wicket-taker In T20s

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah ran past Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20s. In the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka on Friday, Bumrah dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over of the second innings to achieve the feat.

Bumrah, who recently returned to the team post an injury, now has 53 wickets to his name in the shortest format of the game ahead of Chahal and Ashwin's 52.

💥💥



Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/7PWeaq2Fyj — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

India clinch series against Sri Lanka 2-0

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 in Pune on Friday. Sent into bat, India rode on K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan's 97-run opening stand to post a mammoth total of 201 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Manish Pandey smashed 31 off 18 balls and skipper Virat Kohli, batting at number six, scored a brisk 17-ball 26 to add to the total which also included Shardul Thakur's blistering 22 off just 8 balls.

Defending the total, the Indian bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini (3/28) Shardul Thakur (2/19), dished out a disciplined effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets giving away 37 runs from his four overs. India, thus, won the series 2-0 after registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second T20 International in Indore. The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah recalls his maiden ODI wicket

Ahead of the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia, Jasprit Bumrah earlier spoke about his return and bowling aspects in an interview with a leading Indian daily. When asked about his plans to dismiss former Australia captain Steve Smith in the upcoming one-dayers, Bumrah said that there is no particular way to get a batsman out.

The bowler also said that he studies the pitch and picks the best option to bowl accordingly. The World's No.1 ODI bowler also took this opportunity to recall that Smith was his first wicket in the 50-over format.

