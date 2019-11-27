IPL 2020 Auction: Jason Behrendorff Likely To Get The Highest Bids From These 3 IPL Teams

29-year-old Jason Behrendorff has proven to be a vicious pace bowler in his Big Bash League stint with the Perth Scorchers. In his 43 Big Bash matches, the Australian left-arm pacer has taken 54 wickets with best figures of 4/16. In 2018, the Mumbai Indians picked him up at the auction but he could not play because of an injury. He finally made his Mumbai debut in 2019 and played five matches for the team, taking five wickets with best figures of 2/22. Ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction, Behrendorff was among the ten players that Mumbai released into the auction pool. Let us take a look at three teams who could bid the highest for the pacer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

If there is a team that can single-handedly win matches through their bowling, it would be the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Behrendorff could be a great addition to the SRH line-up and provide some foreign experience to the team. Currently, the only foreign pacer in the SRH ranks is another burly Australian, Billy Stanlake; and Behrendorff could further bolster a team which is considered by many as the IPL's best bowling unit.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone through a major overhaul and have let go of their foreign talents, except AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali. RCB's poor bowling has definitely been a major factor behind the team's disappointing string of performances in the past season. Behrendorff could help Bangalore start a new chapter in its IPL journey by becoming the leader of their bowling attack and solving their long-standing woes in the department.

Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI Punjab let go of their 2018 Orange Cap winner Andrew Tye and will be looking for a strike pacer at the auction. Behrendorff could solidify the Kings XI bowling line-up, which can tend to be lacking in experience at times. The left-arm pacer could lighten Mohammed Shami's load and be another vital asset in the Mohali team's line-up. South African Hardus Viljoen is the only foreign bowler that KXIP have amongst their ranks at the moment.

