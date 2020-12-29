Boxing Day Test Win Ends MASSIVE 32-year-old Record In Test Matches In Australia

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side defeated Australia inside four days in the recently-concluded India vs Australia 2nd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On Tuesday, December 29, the visitors successfully overhauled their 70-run target with eight batsmen still waiting in the shed. Interestingly, India’s Boxing Day Test win also broke a rare 32-year-old record for Australia in home Tests.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: India’s Boxing Day Test win levels four-match series 1-1

Australian batsmen phase through India vs Australia 2nd Test without a 50-plus score

The Australians were shot out for just 195 in their first innings before stumps on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah wrecked the Australian line-up with a four-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin played supporting role with a three-fer. For Australia, No.3 batsman Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48 runs from 132 balls before his innings was derailed by debutant Mohammed Siraj.

Australia’s batting woes continued in their second innings as they improved their Day 1 recital by just five runs (200 all out). This time around, opening batsman Matthew Wade (40) and all-rounder Cameron Green (45) got out after getting well settled in the 40s. India’s collective bowling brilliance restricted all Australian batsmen from getting to their half-centuries, thus marking the first of such occasion for the hosts since their 1988 home summer.

Even Test talisman Steve Smith registered scores of 0 and 8 as he continued his struggle with the bat in the series. On Day 1, he was tricked by seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. With Australia trailing behind India on Day 3, Steve Smith lost his leg bail to speedster Jasprit Bumrah under bizarre circumstances.

In December 1988, at the same Melbourne venue, Australia were bundled out for 242 and 114 in the match to succumb to the then West Indian bowling cartel. While Steve Waugh top-scored with 42 in the first innings, David Boon scored 20 in the second. West Indies ultimately won the match by 285 runs to claim the series with two matches to spare. For their recent MCG performance, the Indian bowlers have now joined the legendary West Indies attack to restrict all Australian batsmen for less than their individual 50-plus scores on their own turf.

India vs Australia 2020 going forward

The India vs Australia 2020 summer will now go forward with the all-important third Test match in January. The match, originally scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is set to be hosted by Melbourne again due to the rise of coronavirus cases in Sydney. Team India will also be fuelled by the return of Rohit Sharma, who will be joining the squad after completing his quarantine break.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 4 highlights, watch video

