Ajinkya Rahane's Heroics In MCG Test Win Puts THIS 28-year-old Australian Record In Danger

India pipped Australia by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday, December 29. Left with 70 runs to win after bowling out Australia for 200, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Shubman Gill successfully guided their side past the finishing line. Rahane was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his first-innings recital that yielded 112 crucial runs for the tourists.

India vs Australia 2020: India conquers Melbourne with series-levelling win

India vs Australia 2020: Australia on the verge of losing rare Test record

Ajinkya Rahane and Co. scripted a memorable comeback for India, especially after they were shot out for 36 within an hour of Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval. The eventual outcome of the recently-concluded India vs Australia 2nd Test match at the MCG apparently endangers a rare Test record for the hosts.

Australia, who have always been considered to be a strong Test unit at home, have not lost a single Test series on their turf since 1992-93 whenever they have taken a 1-0 lead over their opponents. The previous occasion when they tasted a series defeat despite a 1-0 lead came against West Indies (2-1) about 28 Australian summers ago. If Team India carries on with their winning momentum for the remainder of the series, they will join the Richie Richardson-led West Indies side of 1992 that conquered Australia Down Under after trailing by a game.

From a historical point of view, the odds favour the tourists to claim the series this time around. India’s MCG win marks only the fourth occasion of Australia losing at the iconic venue since the dawn of the 21st century. They went on to lose the Test series in all of their previous three defeats at MCG, be it losing 2-1 to South Africa in 2008, 3-1 to England in 2010 or 2-1 to India in 2018.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred, Siraj’s memorable debut headline highlights

In a dream debut, opening batsman Shubman Gill registered scores of 45 and 35* while speedster Mohammed Siraj collected five wickets in the match. Even Ajinkya Rahane backed his hundred in the first innings with an unbeaten 27 during the run-chase on a deteriorating wicket on Day 4. Here is a look at the highlights from Day 4 of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match.

