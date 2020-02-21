NZ Vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer Uses Bollywood Song To Make Fun Of Virat Kohli's Instagram Pic

Team India skipper Virat Kohli was trolled by teammate Shreyas Iyer for the recent image posted on Team India official Instagram handle. Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in the two-match Test series with the first test currently underway at Basin Reserve in Wellington. New Zealand debutant Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut, picking up three wickets to reduce the visitors to 122/5. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at the crease after the end of Day 1.

NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer trolls Virat Kohli with Bollywood song

On the first day of the first Test, Virat Kohli could manage just two runs off seven deliveries before being dismissed by pacer Kyle Jamieson. Earlier, Team India Insta handle posted a photo of Kohli just minutes before the start of the match, where the India skipper was standing in a 'dancing position' ahead of the toss. Immediately Shreyas Iyer captioned the image with Bollywood lyrics. Here's what he wrote

NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer form in New Zealand

While Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Test squad, he was in great form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which included five T20Is and three ODIs. In the T20I series, Shreyas Iyer scored 153 runs from 5 matches, while in the ODI series he topped the batting chart with 217 runs from 3 matches

NZ vs Ind: Here is what happened on Day 1

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and asked his bowlers to have a go at the Indian batsmen first up on a green top on an overcast day. Opener Prithvi Shaw gave a decent start before he was clean bowled by Tim Southee for 16 runs. Jamieson, who came into bowl as the team's first change bowler, struck midway through his third over with a gem of a delivery to remove Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 runs. The delivery straightened off the seam to take the edge of Pujara's bat and into the gloves of wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

After lunch, Jamieson struck again by picking up the wicket of Hanuma Vihari (7) off another edge, which BJ Watling caught by diving to his right.