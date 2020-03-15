Brad Hogg Forwards Fan's Advice To Sourav Ganguly About Scheduling IPL 2020

Brad Hogg has forwarded a passionate cricket fan's valuable piece of advice of scheduling the upcoming edition of the IPL to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly. The 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway from March 29 has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, Hogg himself has played a few seasons of IPL where he has represented teams like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

READ: On this day in 2001: India registered a famous win over Australia at Eden Gardens

READ: CA cancels final round of Sheffield Shield, defers decision on title match

Hogg forwards a fan's suggestion to Ganguly

Lately, a passionate cricket fan had asked the veteran Aussie spinner whether he would be comfortable with an IPL format based on the one that was there for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where there are four teams in two groups each wherein the top two from both groups play the semi-final with two best teams qualifying for the finals. The fan also suggested doing away with the home and away format as well as limit the number of venues that would not only benefit the tournament logistically but one can also get a fair tournament.

Hi Brad. Would you be comfortable with an IPL format based on the Women's T20 WC one. 2 groups, 4 teams in each. Top 2 from each play SF & then, Final. Do away with the home-away format & limit the no. of venues. Would be better logistically too & you can get a fair tournament. — Moinak Das (@d_moinak) March 15, 2020

As soon as Brad Hogg went through this tweet he bought it to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's attention. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the two-time World Cup winner informed the former Indian skipper about the fan's advice for scheduling the tournament which will not only save logistical expenses but will also minimize health risks. The left-arm spinner also went on to forward the fan's message.

To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks. #Cricket https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

READ: CAB suspends all games till March 31 due to outbreak of Coronavirus

'IPL will happen': Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League will take place this year, although it will be truncated, after meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday. In the wake of the threat of the novel Coronavirus, the BCCI had announced on Thursday to suspend the IPL till April 15, complying with the directives issued by the Health Ministry as well as keeping in mind the travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals. After meeting the owners of the franchises, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the league will take place this year and that the situation will be reviewed every week in order to chalk out the future course of action.

READ: Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; looks forward to playing cricket soon