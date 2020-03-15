On This Day In 2001: India Registered A Famous Win Over Australia At Eden Gardens

Team India had registered a famous win over Steve Waugh's mighty Australia in the second of the three-match Test series which was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on this very day in 2001. India had lost the opening Test in Mumbai before heading into the second Test match in Kolkata.

Dravid & Laxman's crucial partnership

India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. The Sourav Ganguly-led side then went on to win the next game in Chennai to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

VVS Laxman calls the win a team effort

On the 19th anniversary of the Eden Gardens 2001 partnership, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and expressed that he had a good fortune of playing in one of the most memorable Test matches. Laxman called the win a team effort and said that he feels proud and honored to be part of such an achievement.

19 years ago #OnThisDay ,had the fortune of playing my part in a memorable Test match victory against at the Eden Gardens against Australia. Was an absolute team effort, and a test match victory I feel very privileged and honoured to have been a part of. pic.twitter.com/9XHops1nnW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2020

