IPL 2020: CSK Star Deepak Chahar Confident Of Faster Recovery If Tournament Is Postponed

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar made headlines in 2019 when he destroyed Bangladesh with sublime T20I bowling figures of 6/7. Chahar went on to play the T20I and ODI series against West Indies in December before he got injured in the second ODI. A stress fracture and a back injury ended up keeping the pacer out of action since December 2019.

Deepak Chahar injury: Deepak Chahar hopes for a strong comeback in IPL 2020

Talking to a leading media publication, Chahar spoke about why social distancing is important during the current coronavirus outbreak. Post the injury, the pacer was being rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. The NCA was recently shut down to avoid coronavirus transmission and Chahar was fully supportive of the move. Chahar then spoke about how he had purchased some basic gym equipment to continue with his rehabilitation alone. Chahar will now be exercising alone at his Agra academy which has also been closed for everyone else.

Chahar hopeful of not missing any IPL 2020 matches for CSK

Talking about his chances in the IPL, the pacer revealed how he would have missed the initial phase of CSK's IPL 2020 campaign had the tournament stuck to its original March 29 starting date. The fact that the IPL is now postponed to a date beyond April 15 has made Chahar confident that he will hopefully be able to rehabilitate in time. The 27-year-old was picked by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2018.

IPL postponed: What will happen to IPL 2020?

The BCCI had to get the IPL postponed after the coronavirus outbreak in India reached a dangerous rate. The fate of the tournament remains under heavy speculation and it is possible that IPL 2020 may get cancelled. According to a few reports, the earliest date for IPL 2020 to star is April 16 and the latest date is the first week of May.

