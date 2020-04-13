The Debate
Brad Hogg Candidly Rates Ravindra Jadeja Higher Than Yuvraj Singh And Virat Kohli

Cricket News

Former Australia leg spinner Brad Hogg was asked by a fan to choose between Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh as India's best fielder.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brad Hogg

The Indian cricket team has gone onto improve their fielding standards over the years and now they are among the best fielding units in the world. Team India had produced fine fielders in the 90s and 2000s too in the form of Ajay Jadeja, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who were known for their sharp reflexes. However, under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue's fielding standards have only gone higher. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg too had his take on the issue.

Also Read: Nathan Lyon Has Taken Over From Ashwin As Best Off-spinner In World Cricket: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg picks his best Indian fielder and its not Virat Kohli

India's fielding unit has only gone from strength to strength due to presence of skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. During a recent Question and Answer session, one cricket fan asked former Australia spinner Brad Hogg about his opinion on India’s best-ever fielder. Brad Hogg, in his answer, named Ravindra Jadeja as the brilliant fielder India has ever had. Ravindra Jadeja was picked over Raina, Yuvraj and Kohli, which made many debate on Hogg's choice. Hogg claims that the four would be 'brilliant' inside the 30-yard circle,

Also Read: Brad Hogg Picks Kane Williamson Over Virat Kohli As His ODI XI Captain

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja's Latest 'sword Celebration' Post Draws Funny Comment From Michael Vaughan

Brad Hogg feels Ravichandran Ashwin is no longer the best off-spinner of the world 

In the earlier Q&A session with cricket fans, Brad Hogg claimed that Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has upstaged Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the longest format. Higg also said that he loves the way both the players are continuing to improve their game and are not getting complacent. Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests. 

Also Read:Ravindra Jadeja Takes His 'favourite Royal Ride' Around His Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

First Published:
