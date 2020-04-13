Brad Hogg Candidly Rates Ravindra Jadeja Higher Than Yuvraj Singh And Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team has gone onto improve their fielding standards over the years and now they are among the best fielding units in the world. Team India had produced fine fielders in the 90s and 2000s too in the form of Ajay Jadeja, Robin Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, who were known for their sharp reflexes. However, under the leadership of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue's fielding standards have only gone higher. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg too had his take on the issue.

Brad Hogg picks his best Indian fielder and its not Virat Kohli

India's fielding unit has only gone from strength to strength due to presence of skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja in the side. During a recent Question and Answer session, one cricket fan asked former Australia spinner Brad Hogg about his opinion on India’s best-ever fielder. Brad Hogg, in his answer, named Ravindra Jadeja as the brilliant fielder India has ever had. Ravindra Jadeja was picked over Raina, Yuvraj and Kohli, which made many debate on Hogg's choice. Hogg claims that the four would be 'brilliant' inside the 30-yard circle,

@Brad_Hogg Which fielder would be in your choice the best that Indian cricket has ever produced - Ravindra Jadeja, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina or Virat Kohli?? #AskHoggy — Kaustav Dasgupta🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) April 12, 2020

All four are brilliant, would love to bowl having them all in the inner ring, but Jadeja for me. #hoggytime https://t.co/z6pvFoIA2d — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 13, 2020

Brad Hogg feels Ravichandran Ashwin is no longer the best off-spinner of the world

In the earlier Q&A session with cricket fans, Brad Hogg claimed that Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has upstaged Ravichandran Ashwin as the best off-spinner in the longest format. Higg also said that he loves the way both the players are continuing to improve their game and are not getting complacent. Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

I feel Lyon has has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime https://t.co/KusIOxpzw8 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 10, 2020

