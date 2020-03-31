The Debate
Ravindra Jadeja Takes His 'favourite Royal Ride' Around His Farmhouse Amid Lockdown

Cricket News

India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen riding his royal ride - a horse - around his farmhouse to kill time amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown

Ravindra Jadeja

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the Coronavirus, several cricketers have been seen enjoying various leisure activities to kill time. Recently, India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen riding his royal ride - a horse around his farmhouse. Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of the all-rounder riding his house and wrote, "We know his love for horses and Jadeja is making sure he spends enough time with his favourites." 

Earlier in the day, Jadeja also posted a video of him taking a horse ride just around his farmhouse. He captioned the video, "My all-time favourite." 

'All-time favourite'

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, too, took to his 'modified mobility drills' amid the lockdown till April 14 to keep himself busy. The speedster posted a video of himself mopping the floor of his house to keep it clean. On the other hand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a video of his 'Quaran-training' and reminded fans to take care of their personal fitness amid the lockdown. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had also posted a funny video of himself enacting a scene with his father, while, Rohit Sharma had revealed that he spends most of his time in quarantine chasing his daughter and playing with her.

'Watching highlights of my own innings'

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed across the country in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed what he has been doing during this period. The explosive opener also urged citizens to follow whatever the authorities are directing adding that this too, shall pass. Speaking about his favourite pastime amid the lockdown, Sehwag stated that he loves spending time with his kids and family, playing indoor games like ludo, snakes and ladders, carrom board, and playing with his dogs. 

