Ravindra Jadeja's Latest 'sword Celebration' Post Draws Funny Comment From Michael Vaughan

Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of the most dependable all-rounders in Indian cricket at the moment. Time and again, Jadeja has proved his worth and mettle with both bat and ball. Jadeja seems to be a colourful personality on the outside and brings his 'royal' traits to the game of cricket. Ravindra Jadeja's sword swinging celebration has been a signature move that the all-rounder is often seen sporting.

Michael Vaughan's hilarious observation about Ravindra Jadeja celebration

Ravindra Jadeja posted a video on his Instagram where the all-rounder showed his skills with the sword. While most of his comments were filled with awestruck compliments, former England captain Michael Vaughan happened to notice something completely different. Noticing Jadeja's backyard, Michael Vaughan commented "Your grass needs a mow rockstar !!!". Ravindra Jadeja hilariously replied to Michael Vaughan's comment and said "Yes but I don't know how to cut it." Both comments entertained over a thousand likes and fans loved the playful banter between Ravindra Jadeja and Michael Vaughan.

Ravindra Jadeja gives a lesson in swordsmenship to David Warner

Ravindra Jadeja's video came after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner recently shared a video of him trying to replicate Jadeja's infamous sword celebration. The video even made Indian skipper Virat Kohli chuckle. Here is David Warner's post.

While Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha got a chuckle out of the post, Ravindra Jadeja let David Warner know that he was really close to perfecting the celebration. Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner, and Virat Kohli were all scheduled to play IPL 2020 but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has brought the game to a standstill. The BCCI has currently suspended the IPL till April 15 and further announcements are yet to be made.

