Brad Hogg Picks Kane Williamson Over Virat Kohli As His ODI XI Captain

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normalcy and brought the world to a halt. Major sports tournaments have been cancelled which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers are taking this time off to interact with their fans on twitter.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 relives Virat Kohli's thrilling 58-ball century vs KKR in 2019 edition; watch video

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is one cricketer who has been extremely active on social media. Brad Hogg has been speaking on several topics such as MS Dhoni's future, the IPL 2020 getting cancelled, the top 3 batsmen in the world in powerplays and so on. Brad Hogg has candidly responded to fans' queries.

Brad Hogg names Kane Williamson as the captain of his ODI World XI

On Sunday, Brad Hogg was asked by a fan about his choice as the skipper of the team having the best ODI players in the world at the moment. Brad Hogg's answer came as a surprise to many as he went on to pick New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the skipper of his World XI. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, only to lose to England in a thrilling match which went right down to the Super Over.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Brad Hogg picks Virat Kohli over AB de Villiers as the best ahead of IPL 2020, justifies his reason

@Brad_Hogg sir

Who will be your World ODI XI's captain ? #hoggytime — Nitin Rawat🇮🇳 (@Rawat_Nitin7) March 26, 2020

Kane Williamson. Best ambassador for the game of cricket today. #Hoggytime https://t.co/WrC0yhiB0e — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri calls himself 'Bangalore boy', picks Virat Kohli's RCB as favourite IPL team

However, many fans were left surprised with Kane Williamson being Brad Hogg's choice as the skipper of his World XI. Hogg was questioned about leaving out Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan. Virat Kohli has a win percentage of 71.83% and Eoin Morgan led England to World Cup 2019 glory.

Kane Williamson, however, has also been prolific with his captaincy. Kane Williamson has a win percentage of 55.33%, having won 41 matches and lost 33 as skipper of the Kiwis. Under Kane Williamson’s captaincy, New Zealand also reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in 2016.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in 'self-isolation' amid COVID-19, urge fans to follow; Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: BRAD HOGG TWITTER