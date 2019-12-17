Brendon McCullum Hopes All Cards Will Fall KKR's Way In Upcoming IPL Auction

Former New Zealand skipper and current head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Brendon McCullum on Tuesday, December 17, stated that he hopes that all 'the cards fall' KKR's way in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Ahead of the auction which is scheduled to be held on December 19, the former destructive opener said all the planning and preparation will require some luck in the auction. McCullum who had a pretty good stint in the IPL before his retirement played 109 matches and scored 2,880 runs with a highest score of 158* which he notched while playing for KKR in the first season. As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19.

On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be complete in just a couple of days time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way. 💪🏻 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 17, 2019

'IPL auctions are on': Senior BCCI official

he protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday. There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata hasn't exactly been affected. It is reliably learned that Delhi Capitals' management team that will be representing the franchise at the auction will be reaching Kolkata on Tuesday to start their final preparation. "As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

'Time will tell I guess'

Recently, English opener, Michael Vaughan had named India as the side that could be troublesome for Australia. Soon after his comments, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum could not resist responding as he defended the Kiwis and said that it was too early to say so and with Trent Boult coming back to a side would be a huge benefit for New Zealand. The Blackcaps are currently touring Australia with the first Test being underway at Perth currently. McCullum added that Australia is likely to win the first Test but the contest will still remain open with New Zealand giving a string fight. Former Australia all-rounder Mark Waugh also responded to McCullum's comments as he stated that lack of spinners is a concern for the Blackcaps. McCullum then retaliated to Waugh's comments by saying that with wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the spinners have served the side well over the past 32 months.

