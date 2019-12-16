Sanjay Manjrekar Misspells Shimron Hetmyer's Name, Twitter Reacts

Sanjay Manjrekar was pretty impressed with hard-hitting West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer's outstanding batting performance against India in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. However, he made a mistake by misspelling his name.

After witnessing Shimron Hetmyer's blistering knock of 139 which took the match away from India's grasp, Manjrekar came forward to appreciate the southpaw. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former batsman wrote that the run chase from the West Indies was one of the best that he had seen in a long long time. He then added that Shimron Hetmyer's innings was one of the finest on Indian soil by a foreign batsman. Unfortunately, the cricketer-turned-commentator had misspelled the Windies batsman's name as 'Shemron Hetmeyer'. This blunder did not go unnoticed by the fans who once again made use of this opportunity to troll the ex-cricketer. Here are some of the reactions.

Shimron Hetmyer slams his 5th ODI ton

Shimron Hetmyer on Sunday had slammed his fifth One-Day International century during the visitors' run chase of 288 at the Chepauk Stadium. Hetmyer came in to bat as the Indies lost opener Sunil Ambris early to Deepak Chahar. Hetmyer notched up his 100, laced with eight fours and four sixes off just 85 deliveries at a strike rate of 117.65. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar knock.

Manjrekar recommends Kesrick Willaims's name in IPL

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar had recommended West Indian pacer Kesrick Williams's name for the upcoming IPL auctions on social media. He had urged that one must go for Kesrick Williams as he reckoned that the Caribbean cricketer is perfect for IPL conditions. However, not only was he trolled, there were many who were not on the same page with the veteran commentator and one of them was former English skipper Kevin Pietersen. After having read Manjrekar's tweet, KP wrote that he completely disagreed with the former Mumbai batsman and added that Kesrick Williams is not good enough and has nothing special apart from his celebration.

