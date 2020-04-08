The Debate
Brendon McCullum: KKR Coach Uses Swanky Matamata House To Pursue Horse Racing Business

Cricket News

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum announced his retirement in 2016. He played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for New Zealand over 14 years.

Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum announced his international retirement in 2016. The attacking cricketer is widely regarded as one of the greatest New Zealand batsmen of all time. Post his retirement, he shifted to Matamata, which is a small town near the Kaimai Range Mountains on New Zealand's North Island.

Brendon McCullum house details

Brendon McCullum has been living in the Matamata town located in New Zealand’s Waikato region since 2016. In an interview with a leading New Zealand daily, the former cricketer said he shifted his base to look after Vermair, his horse racing business. McCullum says that he likes taking care of his business and does the same with full passion whenever he is not on away tours for various commentary gigs.

Off late, with McCullum spending more at home than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has seen posting pictures on Twitter, giving fans some glimpses of his swanky house and the area surrounding it.

Before shifting to Matamata, Brendon McCullum used to live in his six-bedroom home in Christchurch. His Christchurch property boasted of six bedrooms, four living spaces, heated pool and manicured lawns. It is reported that the cricketer purchased the 664 sqm residence in 2011 for $3.5 million when it had a rateable value of $2.86 million. Years later, it was further reported that he sold the residence for over $3.3 million.

Brendon McCullum in KKR and IPL 2020 postponed

Brendon McCullum was recently appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. KKR were initially scheduled to launch their IPL 2020 campaign on March 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the highly-anticipated season in wake of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Disclaimer: The above Brendon McCullum house worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

