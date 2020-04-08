Brendon McCullum: KKR Coach Uses Swanky Matamata House To Pursue Horse Racing Business

Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum announced his international retirement in 2016. The attacking cricketer is widely regarded as one of the greatest New Zealand batsmen of all time. Post his retirement, he shifted to Matamata, which is a small town near the Kaimai Range Mountains on New Zealand's North Island.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum Reunites With KKR, Joins IPL Side As Head Coach

Brendon McCullum house details

Brendon McCullum has been living in the Matamata town located in New Zealand’s Waikato region since 2016. In an interview with a leading New Zealand daily, the former cricketer said he shifted his base to look after Vermair, his horse racing business. McCullum says that he likes taking care of his business and does the same with full passion whenever he is not on away tours for various commentary gigs.

Off late, with McCullum spending more at home than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has seen posting pictures on Twitter, giving fans some glimpses of his swanky house and the area surrounding it.

Still even running in the Snakes and Ladders match. Another @KKRiders Chris Donaldson session completed 😓 2 minute breaks in between sets of 10. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/FXt6x13znZ — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 1, 2020

🍻 Dutch Pilsner and an American Pale Ale underway. I’d invite ya round but you know....🚷📏 🏡 pic.twitter.com/YpGbCIDDVo — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 26, 2020

And so begins the 4 week game of “Snakes and Ladders” 😉 pic.twitter.com/Sw6dITXrOQ — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 25, 2020

Merry Xmas to everyone, wherever you are in the World. McCullum Family. 🎅🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tWd49y1oAv — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 25, 2019

Fair bit going on at our joint today! Trying to build the @HomeOfCricket in the backyard of Matamata. pic.twitter.com/b0vNTYQZEf — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) October 24, 2017

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponed Has Given Me More Time To Recover: Deepak Chahar

Before shifting to Matamata, Brendon McCullum used to live in his six-bedroom home in Christchurch. His Christchurch property boasted of six bedrooms, four living spaces, heated pool and manicured lawns. It is reported that the cricketer purchased the 664 sqm residence in 2011 for $3.5 million when it had a rateable value of $2.86 million. Years later, it was further reported that he sold the residence for over $3.3 million.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum Hopes All Cards Will Fall KKR Way In Upcoming IPL 2020 Auction

Brendon McCullum in KKR and IPL 2020 postponed

Brendon McCullum was recently appointed as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming IPL 2020 season. KKR were initially scheduled to launch their IPL 2020 campaign on March 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the highly-anticipated season in wake of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

Also Read | IPL 2020 Postponed: KKR Brendon McCullum Decodes MAJOR Difference Between CSK And RCB In Book Excerpt

Disclaimer: The above Brendon McCullum house worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.