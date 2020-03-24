IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum Decodes MAJOR Difference Between CSK And RCB In Book Excerpt

Over the course of the years, it has been astounding to observe the phenomenal rise of teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and the success they have had in the Indian Premier League. Chennai have played 10 out of the 12 IPLs that have happened till now and have made the finals 8 times. Out of those eight instances, CSK have won the IPL title three times.

Brendon McCullum and Albie Morkel reveal the difference between CSK team 2020 and RCB team 2020

Scyld Berry, a former editor of a leading cricket portal, has come out with a book called "Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution" and an excerpt from the book has been released online. A chapter in the book explores the blueprints that go behind making a successful team and the cases of the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been compared. While plenty of former RCB players commentate of what they felt could be done better at the camp, the boldest views came from Brendon McCullum.

McCullum, the Kiwi IPL legend, played for CSK before he played for RCB and explained what he felt went wrong with the team in red. He said that while CSK gives preference to selection loyalty and backs their players, RCB is constantly in the search for the next big player and never lets a squad settle. McCullum emphasised that while RCB has a lot of "white noise", CSK barely has any.

When the cricketing portal shared McCullum's viewpoint on their Twitter handle, another former CSK and RCB player Albie Morkel came to McCullum's side and emphasised his point of view. It will be interesting to observe if the RCB management listens to its former players and makes some changes in its approach. While the CSK team 2020 are coming into IPL 2020 with the same core squad, the RCB team 2020 have made themselves a new core yet again. If this season of the IPL happens, global superstars like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris will be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brendon McCullum and Albie Morkel: CSK and RCB stats

Brendon McCullum's stint at CSK: 28 matches, 841 runs, Top score of 100*, batting average 32.34.

Brendon McCullum's stint at RCB: 6 matches, 127 runs, Top score of 43, batting average 21.16.

Albie Morkel's stint at CSK: 78 matches, 827 runs, 76 wickets, Top score of 71, best bowling figures of 4/32.

Albie Morkel's stint at RCB: 7 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets, Top score of 16, best bowling figures of 1/18.

Brendon McCullum will be arriving at IPL 2020 as the head coach of his first-ever IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. McCullum had captained KKR in IPL 2009. The current Coronavirus fears caused the BCCI to have the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Over the years, McCullum played the IPL for the Knight Riders, the Tuskers, the Super Kings, the Challengers and the Gujarat Lions.

