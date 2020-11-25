Brendon McCullum Names THIS Kiwi Player As 'better Batter Than Him' At The Age Of 25

Kiwi youngster Tim Seifert has been at the receiving end of some high praise by former New Zealand cricketer, Brendon McCullum. Seifert, who made his T20I debut against England in 2018, has been impressive in his last few performances for the Blackcaps. Ahead of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series, the youngster has found favour with McCullum, who is a mentor for the New Zealand team.

🇳🇿 New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum has high expectations for Tim Seifert 🙌



How will the 25-year-old fare in the #NZvWI T20Is? pic.twitter.com/ZOHlixNVmk — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2020

Brendon McCullum's high praise for Tim Siefert

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, McCullum showered Seifert with what would be considered the ultimate praise. Talking about Siefert, the Kiwi veteran said that their game is very similar but thinks that the youngster is ahead of where he was as a batter at the same age, from a wicket-keeping point of view he's really improved in a short space of time. Seifert has previously confessed to having done a YouTube deep dive on McCullum's playing style in the days before he opened in his first T20I game.

If Seifert's brilliant 84 off 43 balls against India was the result of his going down this YouTube rabbit hole, it will be interesting to see what four months of one-on-one training under Brendon McCullum have done for him. McCullum and Siefert have been working together, first with the Trinbago Knight Riders at the CPL and then at the IPL, where Seifert was called in as an injury substitute for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

McCullum has revealed that the pair worked extensively on batting and keeping techniques in these months. Talking about Seifert, McCullum added if he gets the opportunity and can take it early on, he can put some pressure on the incumbents in other forms of the game as well. But first and foremost, he's going to get the opportunity in T20s and reckons that he has had a little bit of success in international cricket and that his best days are certainly in front of him.

So far, Seifert has played just 3 ODIs and 24 T20Is for New Zealand. After his heroics against India early this year, Seifert will be hoping to seal his place in the team permanently and the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series may prove to be the perfect base for this. With Colin Munro going to play at the BBL and Kane Williamson being rested, Seifert will have the pick of his choice at the NZ vs WI 1st T20I.

NZ squad for West Indies 2020

New Zealand T20I Squad: Tim Southee (c), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor

New Zealand Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young

