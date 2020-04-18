Brendon McCullum Echoes Sachin Tendulkar On Tackling COVID-19 Test Cricket Style

The coronavirus crisis has sent the entire world into a frenzy and has brought all the activities to a halt. More than 1.5 lakh people have fallen prey to this disease globally. All the sporting activities have been called off indefinitely.

Now, former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum has seconded Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's comparison of COVID-19 with Test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar had said the peril of coronavirus should be tackled session by session like it's done in a Test match.

Brendon McCullum agrees with Sachin Tendulkar's way of combating coronavirus

While speaking on Knights Unplugged, Brendon McCullum said people need to just try and break this challenge down into gettable goals and try and look at it in isolation every time, just small steps like in a session by session (scenario) during a Test match. Brendon McCullum also asked people to deal with one day at a time and make sure the days are well planned and well structured, much on the lines of Sachin Tendulkar's recent advice.

Brendon McCullum said that's how they are doing it in his family as well. He added that every day they write a bit of a plan of what they’re going to try to tick off and what they’re going to try and achieve. Brendon McCullum further said that they have done it around mealtimes, breakfast, lunch and then dinner together.

Brendon McCullum also said that they just sort of tick off some jobs outside, whether it’s cleaning out their wardrobes or whether it's cleaning the roof or doing all the gutters, there’s always something to be done. Brendon McCullum added like they were doing it just like Sachin Tendulkar said, playing it like a Test match and breaking it down into sessions.

Sachin Tendulkar on combating coronavirus

Sachin Tendulkar had said Test cricket teaches you patience when you do not understand certain things. It rewards you when respect something that is dangerous and stay patient for some time. He said that the pandemic is something he hasn’t ever seen before. He added that Test cricket is about staging comebacks. There is always a second innings if you’ve missed the first one. Different countries are at different stages of their fight against coronavirus. But with a positive mindset, all of them can overcome this pandemic in their own ways

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI