Brendon McCullum Shares Heart-warming Message For Sports Fans After Events Get Called Off

Brendon McCullum has come up with a heartwarming message for all the sports-loving fans across the globe after all the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the world. The bilateral series including India-South and Australia-New Zealand have been postponed while the English players have gone back home from Sri Lanka where they were scheduled to play two-match Test series. The ongoing PSL semi-final matches have also been postponed while the 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

'Sport will rise again': Brendon McCullum

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former New Zealand skipper wrote that his thoughts are with all those around the world and that the sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Meanwhile, 'Baz' also motivated everyone by mentioning that even though everyone is being challenged medically and economically more than this generation has ever been before but everyone will find a way to overcome this.

Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way. 🙏🏼 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 18, 2020

Apart from cricket, other sporting events have also been affected by the coronavirus fears. The Euro Cup 2020 will now be held in the summer of 2021 while the French Open which is also known 'Roland Garros' will now be played from September 20 to October 4, 2020. It was originally supposed to be held from May 24-June 7. Coming back to IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

