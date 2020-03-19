IPL 2020: Australian Government Doesn't Give Guarantee In Helping Participating Players

The future of Australian cricket players set to feature in the IPL 2020 is in doubt after the restrictions placed by the Australian Government due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The global pandemic saw the IPL postponed to April 15 and the future of the tournament hangs in the balance after the growing cases of coronavirus in the country. The Australian government announced a 'do not travel overseas blanket' ban to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: IPL Postponed: Twitterati Reacts Comically To News As Tournament Likely To Begin On Apr 15

IPL Postponed: Australian players uncertain of participating in IPL 2020

The outbreak of coronavirus saw a number of major tournaments including the IPL postponed for safety reasons. Countries all across the globe have put restrictions on travelling abroad in a bid to restrict the spread of the pandemic. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a blanket ‘do not travel overseas’ advisory that will remain in place indefinitely. The Australian government has laid down warnings to all its citizens and said that it might not be able to help if anyone gets into trouble. Assuming the advisory remains in place when the IPL 2020 kicks off, 17 Australians who are set to feature in the tournament will need to finalise individual insurance and emergency-plan arrangements.

Also Read: David Warner'a Agent Confirms SRH Captain Will Play IPL 2020 If Tournament Is Held: Report

We've announced further changes to upcoming series and tours, including the final round of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, and upcoming Under 19's tours.



Read all of the info here: https://t.co/n5z1hlGsVD pic.twitter.com/tenM6NfoV7 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 14, 2020

IPL postponed: CA in support of Government travel advisory

Cricket Australia, which earlier eased the concerns of players participating in IPL 2020 by providing no-objection certificates, is supportive of the travel advisory issued by the government. The IPL 2020 season falls during the players’ leave period, but it could prove a questionable point, considering the cash-rich tournament could be further postponed. Australia skipper Aaron Finch, speaking to SEN, said that the situation is complex and it is hard to plan anything. FInch was slated to team up with Indian skipper Virat Kohli with Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020: SRH Pacer Sandeep Sharma Hits Out At Trolls Mocking Coronavirus

IPL postponed: Australian players to feature in IPL 2020

Pat Cummins – ₹15.5 crore – Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith — ₹12 crore —Rajasthan Royals

David Warner — ₹12 crore — Sunrisers Hyderabad

Glenn Maxwell – ₹10.75 crore – Kings XI Punjab

Nathan Coulter-Nile – ₹8 crore – Mumbai Indians

Marcus Stoinis – ₹4.8 crore – Delhi Capitals

Aaron Finch –₹4.4 crore – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kane Richardson – ₹4 crore – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shane Watson — ₹4 crore — Chennai Super Kings.

Alex Carey – ₹2.4 crore – Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh – ₹2 crore– Sunrisers Hyderabad

Josh Hazlewood – ₹2 crore – Chennai Super Kings

Chris Lynn – ₹2 crore – Mumbai Indians

Andrew Tye – ₹1 crore – Rajasthan Royals

Billy Stanlake — ₹50 lakh — Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chris Green – ₹20 lakh – Kolkata Knight Riders

Joshua Philippe – ₹20 lakh – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also Read: RCB Superstar AB De Villiers To Decide On T20 World Cup Fate Post IPL 2020