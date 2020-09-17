Brett Lee, Brian Lara To Lead Upgraded 'Select Dugout' TV Show For IPL 2020 Broadcasters

With just a few days prior to the launch of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, the official broadcasters of the tournament released a list of its commentary panel. Now, the Star India Network announced that they will be bringing back their Star Sports Select Dugout show in a new avatar which will keep IPL 2020 fans ahead of the game. The network revealed that former distinguished cricketers like Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Dean Jones, Scott Styris and Graeme Swann will be part of this year’s show.

IPL broadcasters: IPL 2020’s Select Dugout to feature Brett Lee and Brian Lara

The IPL 2020 season will be played while adhering to the biosecurity measures as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Similarly, the IPL broadcasters Select Dugout show will also be organised in respect to the network’s bio-bubble apparently in Mumbai. Additionally, the show will be conducted this year in a way which will give fans a better understanding of the match through in-depth analysis with the help of “latest technology and innovations in cricket broadcast”, according to former West Indies captain and batting icon Brian Lara.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee also gave an insight of what’s in store for the fans of the IPL broadcasters special match show. He said that the IPL broadcasters are planning to “refine” what they have been doing for the past few years by providing a “deeper match experience” for fans. Brett Lee added that Select Dugout’s objective this year is to deliver viewers the experience of what goes “behind the scenes at a team’s dugout”. Brett Lee also claimed that the upcoming IPL 2020 season and the IPL broadcasters show will be a “wonderful experience” for fans to connect and celebrate through the “biggest cricket extravaganza”.

IPL 2020: IPL schedule revealed by BCCI

Earlier this month, the BCCI released the entire IPL schedule for the much-awaited season. The tournament, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will commence from September 19 onwards. The opening IPL 2020 match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

IPL schedule for IPL 2020 season

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM and AP