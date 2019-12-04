Brett Lee Makes A Bold Prediction, Says This Australian Pace Trio ‘can Surpass Any Era’

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee threw his weight behind the pacer trio of Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood to go down in the history of books as the country's greatest pacer trio. Speaking on a podcast, Lee made the bold prediction and said that they could surpass any era of bowlers with their might and form. Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood have been in sensational form for Australia at home with their form picking up steam with every passing game. Australia completed a 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan in the Test series in which the pacers played a crucial role in getting over ten wickets in both the innings.

Lee feels trio can surpass any era

The former Australian speedster felt that unlike the usual tendency to think of bowlers as a pack which hunts in a pair of two, this trio had the ability to surpass the likes of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson. Lee also drew reference of the West Indies' bowlers and said that even though there were four bowlers, two of them always worked together whereas Australia have three 'amazing' bowlers at the moment. Lee himself was a part of a pacer trio that wreaked havoc on the opposition, consisting of the likes of Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath.

Australian pacers rule the show

Australian pacers have been in a sensational form at home so far this summer as the trio have shared the spoils uniformly amongst themselves. Pat Cummins reached another milestone as he picked up his 50th Test wicket against Pakistan at Adelaide in the pink-ball Test. Mitchell Starc picked up a fifer in the second Test as he helped Hazlewood and Cummins clean up Pakistan in the first innings, offering spinner Nathan Lyon hardly any spoils. Josh Hazlewood picked up four wickets in the game and played a larger role of providing support to his fellow pacers by bowling accurately from his end.

Australia leave out Cameron Bancroft for NZ Test

Australia made just one change to their squad as they left spare batsman Cameron Bancroft out of the squad announced for the three-match Test series against New Zealand. Pacers James Pattinson and Michael Neser were named in the squad as reserve bowlers while the rest of the side remains unchanged from the previous series. Australia completed a clinical win against Pakistan in the second Test on Monday by an innings and 48 runs to clinch the Test series. With David Warner and Steve Smith in prime form after their return from their ban, Australia will look to continue dominating their summer at home as they face an in-form New Zealand, who have just completed a series win against England.

