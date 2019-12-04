Vaughan Sees Bleak Chances For England To Beat Australia, Suggests Scouting For Bowlers

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that England gave got a bleak chance of beating the current Australian team on the outset of England's loss to New Zealand. After losing the first match by a huge margin, England's bowlers had no answers to get rid of the Kiwi batsmen, who in return ensured that New Zealand got away with the draw and continued their unbeaten run at home. England's Test bowling line-up has not managed to find a star pacer after James Anderson's departure due to injury as other pacers including Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad have had inconsistent and wicketless spells. Michael Vaughan had earlier labelled India as the only team that could beat Australia at home in the present conditions, has now made a grim prediction for Joe Root and co.

Vaughan's prediction for England

The former England cricketer believes that the side needs to find a 'high-class' spinner and one or two 'high-class' bowlers and until they did so otherwise, they did not stand a chance for the next two years. Speaking to a broadcaster, Vaughan said although he knew England had two years time, he was unsure if England could beat the current Australian team in their home conditions. Vaughan claimed that England did not possess the tools to beat the current Australian team in Australia.

Michael Vaughan picks this team to beat Australia at home

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test match at the Adelaide Oval to complete a clean sweep in this bilateral series. However, Michael Vaughan warned the Tim Paine-led side about one team that can be tough for them to handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former English skipper wrote that the current Australian team in these conditions are going to take some beating and that only Team India have the tools to do so at this stage.

This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2019

