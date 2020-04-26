Brett Lee Reveals Why He Did Not Sledge Sachin When He Began His Cricketing Career; Read

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman to have played the gentleman's game and has so many batting world records to his name which are yet to be broken to date. Meanwhile, it is also known that Sachin never got carried away when he was sledged by the opposition bowlers or teams during his 24-year illustrious cricketing career.

Recently, Australian bowling sensation revealed the reason behind him not sledging Tendulkar when he had first started playing the game at the highest level.

Yuvraj Singh Urges Citizens To Raise Their Voice For Safety Of Healthcare Workers; Watch

'Do not talk to Sachin': Brett Lee

During a recent interaction on a cricket segment that is hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, Lee went on to reveal that there was always a bowling captain and while he was growing up, there was his countryman and one of the best pacers in world cricket Glenn McGrath who would always say to the young guys coming through whether it was Mitchell Johnson or any other youngsters that they should refrain from talking to Sachin and if they did, they will be in pain the whole day.

Brett Lee further added that was what they had discussed in their bowling meeting and that was the reason not talking to the Master Blaster.

READ: KL Rahul Picks Virat Kohli To Bat For His Life; Highlights The 'great Friendship'

Brett Lee wishes Sachin Tendulkar on 47th birthday, calls him 'a legend'

Sachin Tendulkar dominated bowlers from different eras and seldom gave away his wicket cheaply. The 47-year old was involved in fierce battles with several bowlers all across the globe. One of the most interesting battles to watch was between Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia speedster Brett Lee.

Brett Lee took to Twitter to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Brett Lee called him a legend and wished him a happy birthday. He further wrote that the battles on the field had now ended but friendships will last forever.

READ: Harbhajan Vows To Write A Book & Reveal Why 2011 WC Squad Never Played Together Post-final