KL Rahul Picks Virat Kohli To Bat For His Life; Highlights The 'great Friendship'

Dynamic Indian batsman KL Rahul recently opened up about his camaraderie with India skipper Virat Kohli and named the latter as the player 'to bat for his life' during the interaction. The duo has been seen spotted spending time with each other off the field in tour games as they get along well.

During an interaction online, KL Rahul said that Kohli is a great player like everyone knows and they share a great bond of friendship.

“I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.

“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” he added.

KL Rahul was set to lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the IPL 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic bright the cricketing world to a standstill. In his last tour against New Zealand, KL Rahul scored a century and one half-century in the ODI series.

KL Rahul Talks About 2019 World Cup Semifinal Loss

KL Rahul had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he became an opener from a middle-order batsman after regular opener Shikhar Dhawan's tournament was cut short due to a thumb fracture. He played some stellar knocks which helped the Men In Blue reach the semis. However, he had an off day in the semi-final against New Zealand where India were reduced to 5/3 and eventually ended up losing the contest by 18 runs. Now, Rahul has come forward and revealed that most of the players of that squad including himself are yet to get over it.

"It has to be the World Cup semifinal. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it is still haunts us sometimes," he said.

"I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes", said KL Rahul during a recent chat show.

