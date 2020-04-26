Harbhajan Vows To Write A Book & Reveal Why 2011 WC Squad Never Played Together Post-final

Harbhajan Singh has been one of the finest spinners to have represented India at the highest level. He has been a part of the Indian squad that has won two world titles i.e. ICC World T20 in 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. Harbhajan has lately made a huge statement about the Indian squad that had emerged triumphant in 2011.

'An Honest Book': Harbhajan Singh

It so happened that the senior spinner had shared an image of the Indian squad that had played the 2011 World Cup final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. In the image, it was mentioned that the squad members never played together post that epic title-clash. Nonetheless, Bhajji went on to mention that it was indeed ridiculous and that when the time comes he will reveal who had conspired to keep those squad members away from each other as a lot of things were happening back then.

The veteran sportsman then added that time has come for him to write a book on the same and it will be an honest book that will reveal what exactly had happened during that period.

The tweet has been deleted by Harbhajan Singh from his official Twitter handle.

During a recent Instagram live session with Indian and former Mumbai Indians team-mate Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan went on to reveal that Ponting used to get out just by looking at his face and that he did not even need to bowl at him. He also went on to mention that when the World Cup-winning skipper had come to play for Mumbai Indians, he thought that the Aussie batsman would improve after playing him in the nets but even there the senior spinner succeeded in dismissing 5-6 times.

