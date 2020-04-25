Brett Lee Reveals 3 'conditions' On Which Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Records

Team India captain Virat Kohli is widely considered as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. With a remarkable consistency in all three formats, the cricketer has already raced to 70 international centuries. Meanwhile, former Indian captain and one of the all-time greats of the game, Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 after claiming almost every major batting record in Tests and ODIs. Retired Australian speedster Brett Lee recently gave his opinion on what would it take for Virat Kohli to break a certain Sachin Tendulkar record.

Brett Lee praises Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

During his 24-year journey with Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar slammed 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs). Meanwhile, with 70 centuries, Virat Kohli is currently placed third on the list of most century-makers in international cricket. While speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show, Brett Lee lauded Virat Kohli and backed the Indian captain to “definitely knock” off the 100-century record after considering the rate at which he is going.

Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt

Even though that the battles on the cricket field have now ceased, the friendships will last forever!

Stay safe mate and have a wonderful celebration 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2K3TdjDtxL — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 24, 2020

Brett Lee then listed down three factors that could help Virat Kohli scale 100 international tons. The 2003 World Cup-winning cricketer stated that someone would need “talent, fitness and mental strength” to achieve such a massive record. Brett Lee also added that one could eliminate the talent factor here because Virat Kohli already has heaps of it. Lee then expressed confidence that if Kohli managed to stay mentally strong and fit enough for the next few years, the Indian skipper will have all three components to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s century tally.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Having debuted in 1989 as a 16-year old, Sachin Tendulkar remained a mainstay of the Indian batting order for the next 24 years. Apart from topping the list of century makers, Sachin Tendulkar is also the highest run-aggregator in Tests as well as ODIs and has 34,357 international runs combined to top the all-time run-scoring charts. Throughout his career, the batting icon was involved in some famous rivalries with bowlers like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, James Anderson, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan among several others.

Coronavirus enforces India lockdown and IPL 2020 postponement

The ongoing coronavirus crisis and the subsequent India lockdown forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. IPL 2020 was initially slated to commence on March 29. However, recent reports indicate that the tournament is likely to find a new window in October-November this year.

