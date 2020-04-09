Sachin Tendulkar Completes Silver Jubilee Of Reaching 3000 ODI Runs On Apr 9; Watch Video

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 after serving Indian cricket for almost two-and-a-half decades. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Throughout his international cricket career, Tendulkar claimed many major Test and ODI batting records including records for most individual runs and centuries in both formats.

Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar records 4th ODI hundred

On April 9, 1995, Sachin Tendulkar notched up his fourth ODI hundred during India’s crucial Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and scored 202-9 from their 50 overs. In reply, Sachin Tendulkar scored an attacking 112 from just 107 balls at the top to help India overhaul Sri Lanka’s total with 16.5 overs to spare. He smashed 15 blazing boundaries and a six in his innings against Chaminda Vaas and co.

During the course of his knock, Sachin Tendulkar also brought up 3,000 career runs in ODIs. At just 21 years of age at the time, the ‘Master Blaster’ became the youngest batsman in ODI history to achieve the milestone.

#OnThisDay in 1995, Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest man to score 3,000 ODI runs when he hit his fourth century in the format against Sri Lanka in Sharjah 👏



He was just 15 days short of his 22nd birthday! pic.twitter.com/GkzXsxbdZ7 — ICC (@ICC) April 9, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar stats

Many Sachin Tendulkar records and statistics claim some of the major Test and ODI batting milestones of all time. With 100 international centuries across formats, Tendulkar is 29 centuries ahead of the second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). The batting icon has also aggregated 34,357 international runs for India to lead the all-time run-scoring charts.

Sachin Tendulkar donation

In terms of Sachin Tendulkar donation news, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer recently donated a sum of ₹50 lakh to the Indian government for tackling the ongoing nationwide coronavirus crisis. From his donation of ₹50 lakh, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. The remaining ₹25 lakh was donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra to help coronavirus-affected victims.

