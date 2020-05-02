Brett Lee Confirms Hosting Masterclass On Fitness Especially For Indian Fans Free Of Cost

The coronavirus pandemic has raged chaos across the globe and many countries are forced under lockdown due to the threat of the deadly virus. With India still under lockdown, gyms and parks continue to remain closed and fitness lovers have resorted to exercises at home to keep themselves healthy. In a bid to increase home workout efficiency and to encourage people to begin regular exercises, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee, in collaboration with Indian health and fitness brand Curefit, will host a live workout with the Indian fans.

Brett Lee joins hands with Curefit to host fitness class for Indian fans

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee will host a 'masterclass' session with Indian fans on home workout amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The former Kolkata Knight Riders ace joined hands with Curefit and will host the live session for free on the app. Fans can book a slot between 8 AM - 11 PM on Saturday and try and 'keep up' with Brett Lee's workouts. The 2003 World Cup winner announced his partnership with Curefit on his official social media accounts.

Are you fast enough to keep up with my workouts?

Chalo, India! Let's do this.💪

Get ready for my Free online Cult Live workout Masterclass on the https://t.co/bTlBrZHFQA app.

Book now- https://t.co/WiXWMBixyr



WE ARE CULT! @becurefit pic.twitter.com/GsrlCsTUcu — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 2, 2020

Brett Lee net worth and career post-retirement

Brett Lee has been involved in many philanthropic activities throughout his career and in 2007 had launched the Mewsic Foundation in India, aiming to facilitate the involvement of disadvantaged young people in music. The foundation has six centres across India. He was cast in the Indo-Australian film UnIndian opposite Tannishtha Chatterjee and helps a number of charities including the Salvation Army, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and the Make a Wish Foundation.

Brett Lee retired from all forms of cricket in 2015 and has since then served as a commentator for Channel 9 and the IPL. According to celebritynetworth.com, the Brett Lee net worth stands at approximately $10 million (₹75 crore). During his six-year stint in the IPL, the Australian ace approximately raked in ₹18 crore ($2.4 million) according to insidesport.co.

Note: The Brett Lee net worth figures are unverified and the site does not guarantee 100% accuracy of all details.

