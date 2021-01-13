Brett Lee's Brother Shane Incredibly Blames CA For 'Steve Smith Cheating' Controversy

The ‘Steve Smith cheating India’ controversy came to light on Day 5 of the drawn SCG Test after the cricketer was seen scratching off Rishabh Pant’s batting guard at the crease. Later, the batting maverick saw himself at the receiving end of severe backlash from fans and media personnel, with even former cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Michael Vaughan criticising his move. Amidst his Day 5 controversy, Steve Smith had something to smile about as he won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for regaining lost form with scores of 131 and 81.

Watch video of what fans describe as ‘Smith cheating India’

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana.

But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Shane Lee “worried” for Steve Smith’s health, slams Cricket Australia

Former Australian speedster Shane Lee recently drew comparisons between Steve Smith’s SCG controversy and his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. While speaking on Afternoon Sport Podcast, Lee said that he saw “real anger” from Smith and expressed his concerns for the cricketer's behaviour.

Shane Lee, the elder brother of ex-Australian cricketer Brett Lee, believes that there was some “anger present” when Steve Smith celebrated his 27th Test ton in the first innings. Lee was of the opinion that the same anger was present in David Warner prior to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, which resulted in his and Steve Smith’s year-long ban from competitive cricket.

The 45-ODI Australian representative slammed Cricket Australia for not supporting the two aforementioned cricketers back in 2018. He added that Australia’s leading cricket organisation is still not helping their players by citing the example of Steve Smith. Shane Lee believes that Cricket Australia must look after their players from a “mental health perspective”.

He also defended Steve Smith for the whole ‘cheating’ incident of the SCG Test. While Lee believes that Smith “wasn’t trying to cheat”, he also claimed that he should not have been on the wicket at the time.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

The India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

