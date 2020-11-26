Brett Lee's Last-over Six Trumps Ganguly's Death-overs Planning In 2004 SCG ODI: Watch

The India vs Australia 2020 ODI series is set to begin from Friday, November 27. The ODI series will see the two heavyweights play three games, before moving onto the T20 internationals and later the much-awaited Test series. The India vs Australia ODI series' in the past have thrown up some memorable moments, filled with great cricketing performances, controversies and nail-biting finishes. With the first match of the India vs Australia 2020 series taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, here is one of the past ODI matches at the venue between the two teams that went down to the wire.

India vs Australia SCG 2004 match revisited

The Indian limited-overs side has struggled historically at the Sydney Cricket Ground, winning just two out of the 17 ODI matches they have played at the venue. The team under Sourav Ganguly came miraculously close to a memorable victory in 2004, with Brett Lee playing spoilsport as he guided the home side to victory. The match in question was the rain-hit 7th ODI from the Australia-India series in 2004.

Batting first, Sourav Ganguly’s men registered a competitive total of 294/4 in the first innings in their 50 overs. A young Yuvraj Singh top-scored for his side with an outstanding 122-ball 139, smashing 16 fours and two sixes. He was admirably supported by VVS Laxman, who scored an unbeaten century of his own. Only fast bowler Brett Lee managed to make some inroads against the Indian side, ending the innings with figures of 9-0-46-2.

With rain interrupting the India vs Australia SCG clash, the hosts were given a target of 225 in 34 overs. World Champions at the time, the Aussies were cruising at one stage, with the score reading 150 for one in 21 overs. However, after Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting departed, the Indian bowlers staged a miraculous comeback, with the final equation reading 24 runs needed off 18 balls with four wickets remaining.

Brett Lee trumps Sourav Ganguly's death-overs bowling effort

Bowling the 32nd over was Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who by then had registered figures of 6-0-32-2. The current BCCI chief bowled an outstanding over, conceding just nine runs while dismissing two batsmen. While the first wicket was that of Ian Harvey as a result of a run-out, Sourav Ganguly dismissed Michael Clarke of the last ball of his over.

The equation then read 15 runs from two overs, with Ajit Agarkar showing some great skill to concede just 4 runs in the penultimate over. The match came down to the last over, with Brett Lee and Andy Bichel tasked with guiding the side home. It was Lakshmipathy Balaji who had the ball and started the over brilliantly. However, it was Brett Lee who ultimately had the last laugh, smashing a six off the penultimate ball of the over and then taking a single to record an iconic two-wicket victory.

Image Credits: Sourav Ganguly Instagram, Brett Lee Instagram

