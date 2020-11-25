India Vs Australia 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News And Prediction

Australia will square off with India in the first of the three-match ODI series on Friday, November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The live action of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). This is the first international assignment for Team India since the COVID-19 induced hiatus in March. On the other hand, Australia last played an ODI series in September against England which they clinched by a 2-1 margin.

As far as the recent meetings between these two sides are concerned, the two cricketing giants competed in a three-match ODI series in January which India won 2-1. Ahead of India vs Australia 1st ODI, here is a look at India vs Australia live streaming details, India vs Australia pitch report, Sydney weather forecast and India vs Australia team news.

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:10 AM (IST) on Friday, November 27. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

India vs Australia pitch report

The SCG surface is a sporting one which will have equal assistance for batsmen, as well as, bowlers. Pacers will get a considerable amount of purchase from the pitch with the new ball. There's a decent amount of spin the SCG wicket. Batsmen should look to settle down at the crease before going for big shots.

The average first innings score at the SCG is 222 whereas in the second innings it is 187. In the 157 ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won 88 matches while chasing teams have triumphed on 62 occasions. India's record against Australia at the SCG is abysmal, to say the least. The two sides have played 17 ODIs at the SCG with Australia winning 14 matches and India just two. One game ended in no result. As a result, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Sydney weather forecast

The weather during India vs Australia 1st ODI will be sunny as it's a Day-Night fixture. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney is expected to be around 27°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 25°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 53-67%. There will be a little cloud cover during the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India vs Australia 1st ODI team news

India will be without the services of veterans Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who injured themselves during the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. Otherwise, it's a full-strength Indian squad. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will act as Virat Kohli's deputy for the limited-overs series (ODIs and T20Is). Australia have no injury issues as all their players are available for selection. Aaron Finch will lead the hosts while Pat Cummins will be number two.

India vs Australia 1st ODI probable playing XIs and match prediction

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

According to our match prediction, Australia are favourites to win the first ODI because of familiar conditions and India's new top-order.

