BRG Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series Live

Brno Rangers will host Brno Raiders in their next ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 T10 2020 clash at Brno Cricket Ground this weekend. European Cricket Network and Czech Cricket have combined to host the tournament. A total of 40 games will be played in the tournament across 16 groups. The finals will be played on July 12.

The BRG vs BRD match will commence on Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction, BRG vs BRD Dream11 top picks and BRG vs BRD Dream11 team.

BRG vs BRD Dream11 team

BRG vs BRD Dream11 top picks

Ushan Gunathilake (Captain) Dylan Steyn (Vice-captain) Somesekhar Banerjee Anzer Khan (WK) Balaji Subramaniam Muzamil Dodhy

BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BRG vs BRD Dream11 team

BRG vs BRD Dream11 team: Brno Rangers (BRG) squad

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

BRG vs BRD Dream11 team: Brno Raiders (BRD) squad

Anzer Khan, Balaji Subramaniam, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Dilu Bhusal, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Sreekanth Nair

BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction: BRG vs BRD Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Brno Rangers : Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali

: Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali Brno Raiders: Anzer Khan (WK), Balaji Subramaniam, Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Ganesh Duraisamy, Vijay Bijalwan, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Dilu Bhusal

BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction

Our BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction is that Brno Rangers will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction, BRG vs BRD Dream11 top picks and BRG vs BRD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BRG vs BRD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

