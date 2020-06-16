Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

With cricket season yet to get underway due to COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan and his Zoravar has been quite active on social media and also entertaining fans with their various TikTok videos. The father-son chemistry in the various videos has been likened by the fans and now the duo decided to take thing a notch higher in the latest video.

Shikhar Dhawan's latest TikTok video

Recently, Delhi Capitals star Shikhar Dhawan and his son Zorawar together featured in yet another hilarious TikTok video in which the duo seemed to disagreeing with each other. Check out the amazing bonding between the duo -

While there is no clarity regarding the commencement of IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan son Zorawar and the cricketer posted an image in which both of them are seen wearing the Delhi Capitals jersey and wrote that both of them are missing the IPL 2020. Another video which the cricketer shared was his wife Ayesha Dhawan capturing Zorawar feeding animals. Shikhar Dhawan wrote in the caption, that as a father, it is very important for him to teach his son the “true values of life”.

Shikhar Dhawan praises Rohit Sharma

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan during an Instagram Live session with Delhi Capitals, praised his opening partner Rohit Sharma and revealed how they have managed to find much success on the field. He revealed that the two have known each other since their Under-19 days.

During the interaction, Shikhar Dhawan also said that both he and Rohit Sharma trust each other and have a great friendship which works for them. The Delhi Capitals cricketer further stated that both of them know each other’s nature and characters and at the same time, he is proud that they have done so well for India.

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Delhi Capitals career

Shikhar Dhawan was set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19. The southpaw was acquired by Delhi Capitals from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade deal in 2019. Dhawan had a brilliant 2019 IPL campaign in which he scored 521 runs in 16 matches. However, they lost the Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings. Overall, Shikhar Dhawan has so far played 159 IPL matches and scored 4,579 runs.

(IMAGE: SHIKHAR DHAWAN / INSTAGRAM)